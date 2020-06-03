Watch Live as President Obama and the MBK Alliance have an important conversation about reimagining policing in the wake of continued violence.

Obama will be joined by:

Hon. Eric H. Holder, Jr.

Former U.S. Attorney General, Obama Administration

Rashad Robinson

President, Color of Change

Brittany Packnett Cunningham

NBC News and MSNBC Contributor; Co-Founder, Campaign Zero;

Former Member, President Obama’s 21st Century Policing Task Force

Phillipe Cunningham

City Council Representative, Ward 4, City of Minneapolis

Playon Patrick

Youth Leader, MBK Columbus, OH; Incoming Freshman, The Ohio State University

Watch the town hall here:

Watch Here: The MBK Alliance Town Hall With Obama was originally published on wtlcfm.com

