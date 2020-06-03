This Assistance Program Helps Self Employed, Free Lancers, and Gig Workers Says Jini Thornton [AUDIO

With so much news coverage about the murder of George Floyd, the protests, and the riots happening all over the country, the conversation about COVID-19 and the high unemployment has slowed down drastically.
According to economists, “the US economy to shed another 8 million jobs in May, bringing the tally of jobs lost during the coronavirus pandemic to 28.5 million — more than three times the number of jobs lost during the 2008 financial crisis. That would push the unemployment rate to nearly 20%, a record high.”
Our go to financial expert Jini Thornton joined The Morning Hustle to discuss the unemployment rates, and try and help our listeners answering some of your questions live on air. She provides info regarding if you are qualified for certain unemployment benefits if you were fired from a job, but still also have a side business. Even though mulitple relief effords have been signed, entrepreneurs are still having trouble getting benefits. We discuss a certain program that you can apply for designated for freelancers, entrepreneurs, and gig workers.
You can reach out to Jini on social media for your financial question needs and current economic impact updates.
