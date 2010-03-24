THE LEAK: Erykah Badu “Turn Me Away (Get Munny)”

Erykah digs in the crate for the latest leak from New Amerykah Part Two: Return Of The Ankh.
Featuring a replayed sample of Sylvia Striplin’s early 80’s soul classic “You Can’t Turn Me Away,” as well as referencing Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s classic “Get Money,” Badu plays the role of a shallow gold digger in a relationship in the song.
Take a listen!
And for good measure, here’s Sylvia Striplin’s “You Can’t Turn Me Away”
And Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s “Get Money”
