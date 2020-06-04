Yesterday morning, Trina was trending all morning for all the wrong reasons after facing backlash for her comments about protesters and saying she’s not scared of the police because she knows her rights. “Half of y’all marching are not even caring about this man” and “Keep everybody off the streets, these animals off the streets…” were two of a few of her comments that landed her in hot water.

However, the heat swiftly came at New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees by the afternoon after his comments came off extremely insensitive, and truly unaware of the real struggles the black community faces everyday. Athletes like LeBron James, Stephen Jackson, and his teammate Malcolm Jenkins were just a few of the athletes who immediately spoke out. Drew Brees did issue his apology this morning, but it came after Lore’l had to call CAP on him and Trina, but honestly, it probably wouldn’t of changed anything.

Who’s Cappin!? Drew Brees And Trina Feel The Backlash After Their Recent Comments [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com