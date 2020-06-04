The Morning Hustle
Who’s Cappin!? Drew Brees And Trina Feel The Backlash After Their Recent Comments [VIDEO]

Yesterday morning, Trina was trending all morning for all the wrong reasons after facing backlash for her comments about protesters and saying she’s not scared of the police because she knows her rights. “Half of y’all marching are not even caring about this man” and “Keep everybody off the streets, these animals off the streets…” were two of a few of her comments that landed her in hot water.

However, the heat swiftly came at New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees by the afternoon after his comments came off extremely insensitive, and truly unaware of the real struggles the black community faces everyday. Athletes like LeBron James, Stephen Jackson, and his teammate Malcolm Jenkins were just a few of the athletes who immediately spoke out. Drew Brees did issue his apology this morning, but it came after Lore’l had to call CAP on him and Trina, but honestly, it probably wouldn’t of changed anything.

[caption id="attachment_877856" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Dylan Buell / Getty[/caption] While Drew Brees fumbled, Aaron Rodgers stepped in and took it home. The Green Bay Packers quarterback took to Instagram to comment on protesting, and sealed an invite to the cookout. https://twitter.com/YahooFinance/status/1268206174073126915 As previously reported, in a recent interview when asked about NFL players kneeling before football games (a la Colin Kaepernick and in light of the protests across the globe), the New Orleans Saints QB went on to say he would never tolerate anyone disrespecting the flag. Maybe he didn't hear the question correctly, maybe his TV has been off—but clearly Brees is one of those people who refuses to accept Kap kneeling was strictly about protesting police brutality, not disrespecting the Stars & Stripes. Brees has been trending ever since, with potent condemnation from those sick of Black people being killed by police, and praise from the usual MAGA delegation who refuse to accept the intent of the protest no matter how often they've been told. Then stepped in Rodgers with a Hail Mary of wokeness. Since the NFL was also misconstruing Kap's motives, they warned players against kneeling back in 2017. Rodgers reminded everyone what him and his teammates did instead, and why. For a caption of a black and white photo of the time Rodgers and his teammates did their own homage to justice, he wrote; "A few years ago we were criticized for locking arms in solidarity before the game. It has NEVER been about an anthem or a flag. Not then. Not now. Listen with an open heart, let's educate ourselves, and then turn word and thought into action. #wakeupamerica #itstimeforchange #loveoverfear #solidarity #libertyandjusticeforall #all." That simple. Twitter quickly hailed Rodgers for his allyship, and continues to slander Brees. Peep some of the best reactions below. https://www.instagram.com/p/CA_Mq6ip8J6/ 

Who’s Cappin!? Drew Brees And Trina Feel The Backlash After Their Recent Comments [VIDEO]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

