RiRi Confronted “Bad Girl” Who Said She Deserved Beating

On Part II of “The Bad Girls Club” reunion, host Perez Hilton asks housemate Natalie Nunn, a rumored ex-girlfriend of Chris Brown, to set the record straight on her commentary on the Rihanna beating, for which she once said “She’s a punk b****! She got her ass beat for a reason!”

Watch the clip below to see if she still condones domestic violence.

Wonder if she plans on apologizing to Rihanna for calling her a “bitch” in this clip, too (3:15 mark)