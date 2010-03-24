RiRi Confronted “Bad Girl” Who Said She Deserved Beating

On Part II of “The Bad Girls Club” reunion, host Perez Hilton asks housemate Natalie Nunn, a rumored ex-girlfriend of Chris Brown, to set the record straight on her commentary on the Rihanna beating, for which she once said “She’s a punk b****! She got her ass beat for a reason!”
Watch the clip below to see if she still condones domestic violence.
VIDEO: Top 5 “Bad Girls Club” Reunion (Part I) Moments
Chris Brown’s “Jump-Off” Gets Knocked Out On Air
VIDEO: “Bad Girl” Natalie Spits In Roommates Face!
Wonder if she plans on apologizing to Rihanna for calling her a “bitch” in this clip, too (3:15 mark)
comments – add yours