Sienna Wilson isn’t a baby anymore. She’s a growing tot whose sense of style is developing. In this adorable video, you can see Sienna helping her dad Russell Wilson style her hair while listening to gospel music on Sunday morning.

Russell, who is a top candidate for our dad of the year, can be seen brushing his baby girl’s textured hair into a ponytail and leaving out two curly tendrils for Sienna’s bang.

You can hear Sienna suggest her dad use styling cream from ORS Olive Oil before displaying her growing independence and assisting her father with securing her pink scrunchie. Ciara posted the clip on Instagram with the caption, “My Beautiful Black Man and My Beautiful Black Princess. Worship and Hairstyling #Sunday”

Sienna looked adorable in a pink and white tutu dress, which shows she knows how she likes her hair and how she likes her clothes.

When Russell isn’t showing off his skills styling Sienna’s curls, mommy Ciara is tending to Sienna and Future Jr’s kiddie tresses.

(Even though Future Jr. recently cut off his hair to mimic his idol Michael Jordan).

Russell Wilson Styling Sienna's Hair Is The Most Adorable Video

