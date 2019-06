Rico Love is an American Grammy-Award winning rapper/singer, songwriter, and producer. He was the man behind the pen for Beyonce’s “Sweet Dreams,” Keri Hilson’s “Energy,” and Usher’s “Hey Daddy (Daddy’s Home).”

He recently tweeted a video of himself in the studio, accompanied by the latest rumored couple.

“IN THE LAB WITH JAMIE FOXX AND HE BROUGHT STACY DASH IN TO MEET ME! WHAT A HUMBLE GUY!!!”