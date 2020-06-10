The Morning Hustle
Attorney For George Floyd’s Family Ben Crump Explains The New Police Reform Bill [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

 

Prior to testifying about police brutality, racial profiling, and George Floyd before the House Judiciary Committee today, Attorney Ben Crump called into the show to discuss what changes he wants to see in the Police Reform Bill.

 

 

The news just broke regarding George Floyd and Derek Chauvin having a past history. According to a witness, Chauvin “knew and had problems with George before their encounter on May 25th, 2020.” Crump says if this is the case and he may have took advantage and murdered George knowing who he was. “If he targeted George and committed this crime with malice, he should be charged with First Degree Murder.”

Listen to the full conversation from this morning and we will keep you updated on everything else that happens regarding George Floyd and the Police Reform Bill. Download our mobile app so you can stream us in the morning! 

In front of hundreds who packed The Fountain of Praise on Tuesday, numerous celebrities stood in attendance to pay tribute to George Floyd. The funeral was the third such honoring of Floyd in America since his death on May 25 at the hands of Minneapolis police. In Ghana, the Third Ward native is being honored as if he were a citizen. Ne-Yo took the time to sing "Its So Hard To Say Goodbye" while Houston luminaries such as Bun B, Slim Thug, Paul Wall, Lil Keke, Cal Wayne and others looked on. Many took to social media to share images of Floyd's program, highlighting his life as well as the protests and calls for justice following his tragic death. Other celebrities, such as Stephen Jackson, Tank, Jamie Foxx, Channing Tatum and more sat solemnly throughout the service, comforting friends and family members. 

