Bun B Talks Police Reform, Houston Unifying, and Why We Must Listen To The Youth [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

It’s always great to get the “Trill OG” Bun B‘s perspective on any subject, but being he’s from the city of Houston, Texas, which was where George Floyd was from, we wanted to get his insight on how things are in the city, and how there city as seemed relatively unified compared to some other cities during the protests.

Bun B explains it was “after the hurricanes” that really brought the city together, and though there are still plenty of areas that need to be fixed, there has been progress between police, city officials, and the community over the past few years.

One major concern he does have is the police budget for the city, and feels that some of that money can be distributed among people and organizations. So after the protests, what does Bun think we should be doing next? He emphasizes the need for EVERYONE to agree on reform, and the need to hold elected officials accountable to actually bring about changes.

Police reform is a major topic, and everyone agrees to a varying degree that changes need to be made, but there are also things that need to be changed that goes beyond training. “Things police academy can’t fix, and that’s behavior. You can teach the police the right things, but they have to implement.”

He also explains why it’s important for him to be out in the streets and actually listen to people, especially the youth, “We are always telling the youth what to do, what we need to also hear them out because they have a lot to say.” Watch the full interview with Bun & Billy Sorells + make sure you hit that subscribe button on our YouTube channel as we continue the conversation on what it takes to bring about actual change in the United States.

