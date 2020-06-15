Parents, Sign Your Child Up To Join Recess With DJ Slater Hogan!

Parents, do your kids need a midday break? Kids are you missing your daily recess? Well take a break on June 19th and blow off some steam with DJ Slater Hogan during Hot 96.3’s Recess!

Recess is a live half hour of music education with DJ Slater Hogan for kids to blow off steam while learning about different genre’s of music brought to you by The Christel House Academy.

Want to learn more about Christel House? Head to chschools.org to sign up for the Virtual Tour with B Swift on Thursday, June 25th!

Parents sign your child up and you will be sent a link to join Recess!

