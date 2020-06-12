Indy’s George Hill Teams Up to Bring A School To Inner City

Indianapolis Native and NBA Guard George Hill has always been about his city. Whether it’s his AAU program that features multiple teams or just him always stepping up when needed, to do things for his community.

Now, he has taking it up a notch by partnering with the Dunn Family to help Indianapolis students through education with their school, Him By Her Collegiate School For The Arts.

Listen as Hill calls in to talk with B Swift about the school and its mission. To enroll your student, stop by the school–located at 4501 E. 32nd Street–on Monday June 15 from 2-6PM.

You can also enroll online and check out more information on the school by CLICKING HERE

