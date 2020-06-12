Spike Lee Talks “Da 5 Bloods” On Netflix & Reflects On Police Brutality Since ‘Do The Right Thing’ [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The legendary director Spike Lee hopped on The Morning Hustle this morning to discuss the new release of his movie Da 5 Bloods available now on Netflix.

The movies premise is based around four African American veterans return to Vietnam decades after the war to find their squad leader’s remains and a stash of buried gold. Spike Lee tells us why he took the movie to Netflix for its distribution, and the need to continue to tell these stories of African American veterans and show the reality they dealt with when returning home.

We also wanted to get Spike’s perspective on everything that has been going on around the country with the protests and reforms, and equates a lot of what we are seeing these past few years (Eric Garner, George Floyd) to the exact reason he created Do The Right Thing, which was released 30 years ago in 1989. Take a listen to the podcast coversation with Spike Lee on The Morning Hustle and be sure to stream Da 5 Bloods this weekend!

