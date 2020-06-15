Attorney Charles Adams Explains Why It’s Never Justifiable To Shoot Someone When Resisting Arrest [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Attorney Charles Adams checked in with The Morning Hustle to give his insight about the killing of Rayshard Brooks over the weekend in Atlanta. Rayshard Brooks was shot in the back and killed after a Wendy’s employee called police to report a man sleeping in their drive-thru.

Charles is a current attorney and a former police officer, so he is able to shed light on perspectives from both angles. He describes that there has been a change in mentality when it comes to “using force to protect the community, and the idea of using force for officers to get home” over the past few decades, and he doesn’t understand the rush for deadly force in many of these situations that continue to occur throughout the country.

We also discuss why the officers were wrong for using deadly force agains Rayshard Brooks, and the possible outcomes when it comes to bringing charges against the officer who shot him in the back. Listen to the full interview and make sure you subscribe to our YouTube channel so you can get all The Morning Hustle exclusive content

