Vodka Makers Declare War On Diddy Over ‘Pee Pee’ Comments

According to AllHipHop.com, a war has been declared against Sean “Diddy” Combs after the mogul declared that other vodka brands were “pee pee.”

Liquor Tycoon M.J. Silver has announced a press conference will be held tomorrow (March 25) in Times Square to protest Combs’ statement that “if you’re not drinking Ciroc vodka, then you’re drinking pee pee.”

Combs made the statement during a party he was hosting earlier this month at New York hot spot, Greenhouse. Silver who owns Georgi Argent, one of the best selling vodkas in New York, took offense to the statement and is demanding an apology from Combs.

Now, Silver and the owners of Alexi vodka and other American spirits will protest Combs’ French made Ciroc Vodka, the brand Combs’ has a 50% stake of, with the other half belonging to Diageo.

“They will be putting a liters of Ciroc into a large toilet bowl and having it delivered to Diddys offices near Times Square,” a representative of the vodka wars coalition said in a statement.

The protesters will express their dismay with Combs at 2:00 PM, in front of the mogul’s oversized Sean John advertisement.

