Billy Sorrells File: Why You Don’t Want To Show Your Kids Bad Habits [VIDEO]

Lore’l shares a story of being at the grocery store this week and over hearing a young girl talking to her mother and was SHOCKED by some of the things she overheard her say. Since Billy and Headkrack both have kids of their own, they share some of the craziest things their children try to pull over on them.

Billy makes a very good point and shares why you don’t want to show your kids bad habits, because they are always watching and immolating! As parents, we’re sure most of you can relate.

