With everything going on in the world, we definitely need a little sunshine in our lives. Enter Ari Lennox, who is blessing the timeline with a selfie showing off her impressive hair growth.
Now, while it’s no question that her natural hair is serious goals, what folks were trying to find out was what exactly she is using to get that good growth!
“I won’t tell your secrets * Singing Alicia Keys* feel free to DM the info to me ,” one fan wrote, while another just said, share it all sis:” Drop the tutorial and product link ”
One, took the obvious route, writing” “Shea Butter Baby.”
Folks were even suggesting that she start her own hair care line: “That would lit if you came out with your own hair care line.”
Listen, we respect Ari’s hustle, her love for Black people and most importantly, her hair. She has never shied away from rocking her own hair and we recognize that hasn’t always been welcomed in the music industry. So sis, keep doing you…and if Tracee and dem can start their own lines, we wouldn’t mind you having one either.
Au natural, of course!
What’s Your Secret Sis? Ari Lennox’s Natural Hair Is Growing & Thriving! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com