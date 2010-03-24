GALLERY: Chanel Iman Dresses For Spring In ALLURE

Spring is finally upon us and stylist Paul Cavaco kicks off the season with a Short Story starring Chanel Iman in Allure magazine’s April 2010 issue. Photographed by Patrick Demarchelier, Iman rocks a bright face of makeup and a long ponytail, while strutting in this season’s bold short dress numbers from Rodarte, Thakoon, and Marc Jacobs. Peep the pigskin boots by Balenciaga and Nicholas Kirkwood’s leather-suede and plastic shoes.