Beanie Drops New Diss 'How I Could Kill Jigga Man'

Allhiphop.com Reports Philadelphia DJ Cosmic Kev debuted two brand new tracks by rapper Beanie Sigel tonight (November 21st) during his radio show on Power 99 FM.

“Back down Jigga/put my nuts on that n**as neck,” Sigel raps on the first, unnamed track.

While the first rap only contains one line about Jay-Z, the second track is sure to raise eye brows.

On the second track, Sigel issued another harsh freestyle aimed at Jay-Z, this time dropping a verse over Cypress Hill’s hit “How I Could Just Kill a Man” renaming the song “How I Could Kill Jigga Man.”

Sigel’s opening lines make use of Jay-Z’s signature battle song “Takeover,” which was originally a diss record to Jay-Z’s old nemesis, Nas and Mobb Deep.

“Take over/n***a the breaks over/fraud emcee/he Jay Hova/,” Sigel starts his verse. “Hey little soldier you aint ready for the rude boy/quick to pull the tool boy.”

“You aint gonna say nothing boy?” Sigel says at the end of the song taunting Jay-Z. “Damn, I thought you was the boy, boy. You aint nothing but a boy, boy boy. I aint gonna stop boy.”

The debut of the freestyle marks the end of a busy week for Sigel, who has been dissing his former ally, Jay Z, in various internet clips and interviews.

Next week Sigel will grace the cover of Hip-Hop Weekly. In the interview Sigel continues to air out Jay-Z, as well as his former business dealings with the former Roc-A-Fella CEO.

In the Hip-Hop Weekly interview Sigel continues to hurl insults at Jay-Z, stating that the rapper is not “a camel but he is a snake.”

Sigel also claims in the interview that Jay-Z blocked collaborations with other superstar rappers, further hindering his career.

“When I listened to Blueprint 3 it really hurt me to hear the subliminal shot on the album that Jay was taking at me, Peedi, and everyone at State Property,” Sigel said in the interview with Hip-Hop Weekly.

Beanie Sigel is currently working on an untitled album, which he says will delve into his issues with Jay Z.

Sigel is currently in negotiations to sign a deal with Jay-Z’s rival 50 Cent, who appeared on Sigel’s last single “I Go Off.”

At present time it is still unclear if Sigel’s album will be released on 50 Cent G-Unit imprint

**Sum Language may not be suitable for children under 17**

Here’s 2 of the Diss’es

Also On Hot 96.3: