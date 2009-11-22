AND THE GUCCI MANE ACCUSERS STRIKE BACK

Allhiphop.com has rel;eased a story talking about the shows GUCCIMANE has missed : So this is regarding a Gucci Mane Show Pittsburgh that has caused a tremendous amount of beef. Peep this…these are not my words, but the words of others that have a complaint. Like I said, they are talking about taking this to a new level of the game.

Good Morning,

Please be advised that i spoke to Johnnie Cabbell regarding the Gucci Show in Pittsburgh and Gucci’s non-appearance and breach of contract on our two previous dates… Johnnie believes So Icey Ent. (Gucci or Ms. Debbie) WILL NOT reimburse us for lost promote expenses nor defer the back payment of this show to compensate for non-appearance and breach of contract …

My attorney advise that Gucci, Debbie & Johnnies conspiracy to defraud clients by booking shows while Gucci is on house-arrest or in rehab, failing to advise their clients of his confinement or status and knowing that Gucci would be unable to make any shows is a federal and state crime… The attorneys will contact the Pa. Attorney General and/or FBI for investigation against Gucci Mane, Debbie & Johnnie and then move for TRO’s & Preliminary Injunctions to stop any Gucci Shows until he compensates prior clients (we will get the other clients involved with help from JB at Ozone Mag.)…

Johnnies Cabbell request that we wait until Friday, Nov. 13th before we make a decision (Gucci has yet another Court hearing)…I sending this email to advise everyone of this matter and get input.

CASE HISTORY:

1). On or about, June 24th, 2009, b. Marshall productions and associates contracted with Hitt Afta Hitt ent. (Johnnie Cabbell) & So Icey ent. (R. Davis (Gucci Mane) & Debra Antney) to book a concert with rap artist Gucci Mane in Pittsburgh, Pa., show scheduled for August 22nd, 2009…. b. marshall productions & associates were required to send Cabbell & Antney $27,500.00 intial deposit split between Davis, Antney & Cabbell;

2). For promotion, production and preparation for the 8-22-09 show b. marshall productions and associates placed a $2,000 non-refundable deposit on their show venue, place a $2,500 sound equipment deposit, spent $4,500 in radio ads, paid $1,000 in fliers/posters, $2,000 street team, and $1500 non-refundable security deposit for a total production expense of $13,500.00;

3). On or about, July 15th, 2009, b. marshall productions and associates received word that artist Gucci Mane had committed a parole violation and had been returned to jail;

4). B. Marshall productions and associates then contacted Cabbell and Antney to learn the status of artist Gucci Mane and to insure that the 8-22-09 show date would proceed;

5). On or about, August 5th, 2009, Cabbell/Antney informed the parties that the Pittsburgh Show was in good standing and would proceed;

6). On or about, August 5th, 2009, Cabbell/Antney informed associate G.. Rowell that his show would proceed in Washington, DC and was in good standing;

7). B. Marshall productions and associates then purchased more TV ads promoting their 8-22-09 event based on Antney/Cabbell’s assurance letter;

8). On or about, August 20th, Antney told b. marshall productions that Gucci Mane would not show in Pittsburgh and they would reschedule the show….but that they would not return any lost promotion deposits or advertisement money;

9). On or about, Sept. 14th, 2009, Cabbell/Antney reissued b. marshall productions and associates a new contract and new show date for November 7th, 2009, Antney/Cabbell advised b. marshall productions and associates that artist Gucci Mane would make the new show date and that they would provide a video drop from Gucci Mane to promotion the event 30 days before the Nov. 7th show;

10). At no time would Cabbell/Antney explain Gucci Mane’s confinement or restriction or the length thereof and both were aware that Gucci Mane could not make the Pittsburgh or DC show dates when they issued the 8-05-09 letters;

11). On Sept. 18th, b. marshall productions contacted, via email, Davis/Cabbell/Antney requesting a video drop….they informed b. marshall productions that they had the script and would complete the video drop before Oct 7th, 2009;

12). Between Oct. 1st and Oct. 22th, b. marshall productions contacted Cabbell/Antney for video drop to no avail;

13). On Oct. 22nd, Gucci Mane’s show with FAMU was cancelled because of non-appearance;

14). On. Oct. 31st, Gucci Mane’s show with NC A&T was cancelled do to non-appearance;

15). B. Marshall Productions and associates have learned that Gucci Mane is not permitted to leave the state of GA and was never able to make the 8-22-09 or 11-07-09 shows

16). B. Marshall Productions and associates have learned that Davis/Cabbell/Antney have continued to book shows, take money from other associates & clients, refuse to return deposits or lost promotion expenses, and reschedule show dates, although they are/were aware that Gucci Mane is not allowed to leave Georgia..thereby committing a state and federal fraud..

Now Check Out What Gucci People Have to Say In Their Defense

