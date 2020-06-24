Jeezy Claims Baby Mama Jealous of New Engagement, Harassing Him As Payback

Looks like Jeezy’s baby mama drama just took a nasty turn as it went from unpaid child support payments to an alleged case of simple jealousy and harassment.

According to Bossip the Thug Motivation 101 rapper responded to his ex-fiance accusations of failing to keep up with child supports and promises of a brand new car by stating that Mahlet “Mahi” Gebremedhin was jealous of his new engagement to The Talk show host, Jeannie Mae. Calling Mahlet’s court filing “a vindictive and malevolent response” to the news of his latest engagement to the talk show host, Jeezy says that the motion was filed as a “means of harassment.”

In new court docs – filed last week and obtained by BOSSIP – Mahi said she wants Jeezy thrown in jail for violating their child support and custody order for the third time by not paying child support, which has swelled to $10,057 with interest. She also accused him of failing to enroll in a co-parenting app for their communications and failing to secure life insurance for their daughter.

There really is an app for everything. Jeezy for his part says he enrolled in the aforementioned app, but that it was Mahi who failed to enroll in the program and accused her of creating a “false narrative.”

But Jeezy said under the terms of their court order, he didn’t have to pay child support for April 2020 and he insists he’s in full compliance with the judge’s ruling.

Jeezy also claims that he fears Mahi’s mental state as she’s suffered “manic fits” which has led her to threatening to kill him. Kinda seems like normal ex-fiance baby mama behavior depending on who you ask but that’s neither here nor there.

Aside from disputing Mahi’s accusations and calling her mental state into question, Jeezy also says he’s paid or gave his ex $140,000 in the last 10 weeks and has continued to let her and their daughter live in his Atlanta-area home rent-free even though she was supposed to vacate the property this past April.

He also said that he’d given her half a million dollars to finance a trucking business that he said she “ruined” – but didn’t elaborate, his court papers, which were obtained by BOSSIP, state.

But that’s not all. Jeezy shot back at Mahi’s claim that he reneged on giving her money for a new car saying that she crashed a $100K Range Rover he initially purchased for her and wanted a new car more expensive than the $30,000 price tag they agreed to in court documents. Even with that being the case, Jeezy put the money up for the car even though it was in a manner that wasn’t consistent with the court order.

Jeezy and Mahi’s lawyers have yet to respond for comment to Bossip and both are due back in court next month.

