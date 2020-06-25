On Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 7 p.m., WRTV and Radio One will host a virtual event, A Conversation on Race: Connecting Central Indiana.

This will be an important discussion about racial issues in Central Indiana and the recent protests and civil unrest in the area. We will discuss the history of race in central Indiana that has led us to this point; the current racial climate in the area; “The Talk” that families are having surrounding these issues; and what is required to move forward.

The discussion will feature moderators from WRTV and Radio One, as well as panelists from our community. Tune in July 2 at 7 p.m. on-air through our listen live player/mobile app or watch live here on hot963.com.com.

Do you have a question that you want answered? Click here to submit your question.

