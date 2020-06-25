Who’s Cappin: Why NASCAR Still Needs To Get It Together [VIDEO]

We’re all aware by now what happened with Bubba Wallace this week, from Sunday night reports surface of a noose being hung in his garage stall, up until news on Tuesday that the FBI concluded the noose was a rope tied to the garage and was there prior to Wallace and his team ever entering the garage.

Social media was quick to try and discredit Bubba Wallace and NASCAR, comparing him to Jussie Smollett and accusing NASCAR of running with this story just as a PR stunt.

Lore’l breaks down all the events that happened around Bubba Wallace this week, why we stand with him, and why she’s calling CAP on both NASCAR & The FEDS, “NASCAR still needs to get it together.” Watch the full segment above and let us know your thoughts around the whole thing on social media!

