Ne-Yo Says Quarantine & “Being Able To Sit Still” Helped Save His Marriage [VIDEO]

Earlier this year the 40-year-old singer songwriter and wife Crystal Smith were headed for a split. They began rebuilding their relationship prior to lock down orders, but Ne-Yo says “being locked away from the world” ultimately helped save their marriage.

During the interview Ne-Yo shared advice for those struggling in their relationship, his songwriting process, and how love songs will always be relevant. Check out the full interview and stay tuned to the end to the hilarious moment when Ne-Yo’s son crashed the interview.

