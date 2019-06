You knew it was going to happen…

DMX is being sued for $1 million after he backed out of a celebrity boxing match, according to a published report.

DMX was supposed to fight actor Eric Martinez on Dec. 12 but he backed out after the promoters refused to fix the fight, sticking Thunder Productions with a hefty bill, TMZ.com reported.

Coolio is set to take his place.

