Gov. Holcomb Announces Indiana Will Move To Stage 4.5 Of Reopen Plan

Wednesday, Governor Eric Holcomb informed Hoosiers that Indiana will not be advancing to Stage 5 of the state’s reopen plan as originally scheduled. Instead the state will advance to Stage 4.5 from July 4-17.

Within the last week the state has found the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized and admitted daily has increased. The state has also seen the rate of daily positive cases rise.

In stage 4.5:

Dining room service will remain at up to 75% capacity as long as social distancing is observed.

Bars, nightclubs and entertainment venues will remain at 50% capacity and social distancing practices must be observed. The entertainment venues includes bowling alleys, and cultural and tourism facilities such as museums and aquariums.

Personal services, gyms, fitness centers, fairs and festivals can move forward as planned with guidelines to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Source: WISH TV

