Indy
HomeIndy

Gov. Holcomb Announces Indiana Will Move To Stage 4.5 Of Reopen Plan

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt And Local Officials Tour East Chicago Superfund Site

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Wednesday, Governor Eric Holcomb informed Hoosiers that Indiana will not be advancing to Stage 5 of the state’s reopen plan as originally scheduled. Instead the state will advance to Stage 4.5 from July 4-17.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Within the last week the state has found the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized and admitted daily has increased. The state has also seen the rate of daily positive cases rise.

In stage 4.5:

  • Dining room service will remain at up to 75% capacity as long as social distancing is observed.
  • Bars, nightclubs and entertainment venues will remain at 50% capacity and social distancing practices must be observed. The entertainment venues includes bowling alleys, and cultural and tourism facilities such as museums and aquariums.
  • Personal services, gyms, fitness centers, fairs and festivals can move forward as planned with guidelines to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Source: WISH TV

See Also: 

Back On Track: Gov. Holcomb’s Plan To Reopen The State

Indiana COVID-19 Update (July 2020)

Also On Hot 96.3:
Videos
Latest
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt And Local Officials Tour East Chicago Superfund Site
Gov. Holcomb Announces Indiana Will Move To Stage…
 2 hours ago
07.01.20
Photos
Close