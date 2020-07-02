As we all expected, the very popular Made In America Festival has been canceled for 2020. Show organizers took to Instagram to make the announcement.

“2020 is a year like no other. We are in a pivotal time in this nation’s history. Collectively, we are fighting parallel pandemics, COVID-19, systematic racism and police brutality ,” Roc Nation said in a statement.

The Made In America Festival has been rescheduled for September 2021.

Jay-Z’s Made In America Fest Canceled was originally published on kysdc.com

