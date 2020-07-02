Radio One Exclusives
Jay-Z’s Made In America Fest Canceled

As we all expected, the very popular Made In America Festival has been canceled for 2020. Show organizers took to Instagram to make the announcement.

“2020 is a year like no other. We are in a pivotal time in this nation’s history. Collectively, we are fighting parallel pandemics, COVID-19, systematic racism and police brutality ,” Roc Nation said in a statement.

The Made In America Festival has been rescheduled for September 2021.

