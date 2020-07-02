Get fit and stay fit while at-home with my Midday Workouts. Midday Workouts focus on burning calories, building muscle and building a better you!

Today’s workout is all about toning you lower body. Perform 8-12 reps of each exercise, taking a short 10-15 second rest break before moving on to the next move. Repeat circuit 2-4 times. You will need a mat, weights, and small step for this workout.

Remember to warm up before and cool down after each workout!

1. Weighted Lunges

2. Weighted Step Up’s ( Left and Right Leg)

3. Weighted Squats

4. Single-Leg Elevated Squats( Left and Right Leg)

5. Rainbows (Left and Right Leg)

To join a virtual class, get more works, or to learn about the 28-Day Turn The Paige Challenge, follow me on all social at LoveJackiePaige.

Midday Workout: Get Into Today’s Lower Body Toner With Jackie Paige was originally published on kysdc.com

