Tiny On T.I.’s Return Home, “In The Daytime He’s Working A Lot In The Studio”

According to Sohh.com Tiny Says about T.I. “Honestly I’ve always been into the bad boy – I can’t lie,” she revealed in an interview. “Something about the bad boy just attracts me, just gets my attention you know? There are some good guys that I can think of now that can be sexy, now that I’m older. But when I was younger, it would always be the bad boy…In the daytime [T.I.’s] working a lot in the studio, and most of my time is spent staying where he is and then we come home together. [A homecoming celebration?] Not yet but we are planning it…In the future I’m trying to work on getting the OMG Girlz album out and trying to get them a show. I have an idea for a show, maybe a cartoon. Also, working on a movie that me and Tisha gave them, that’s my partner. We have the Major P productions and we are trying to expand with a production company and also this movie that we wrote.” (Honey Mag)

Also On Hot 96.3: