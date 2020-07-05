Head Coach Ron Rivera Working With Owner of NFL’s Washington Football Franchise To Change Name

This took entirely too long to happen.

Washington Redskins‘ head coach, Ron Rivera, told The Washington Post that the team’s owner Dan Snyder is actively working on changing the franchise’s racist name. Rivera said to Les Carpenter that he hopes the change comes within the next two months and that “If we get it done in time for the season, it would be awesome.”

According to Rivera, discussions were well underway for the name change even before companies like FedEx, Nike, and Pepsi all planted their flags on the side of ditching the racial slur. The head coach claims Snyder and the league officials held discussions about the name change “2 1/2 weeks ago” and that he is ready to make the change he boastfully said he wouldn’t.

As for possible names, the team’s quarterback, Dwayne Haskins, seems to be on board with the name Red Tails as the new name.

Rivera is currently on vacation but did disclose that he and Snyder did discuss a couple of names.

“We came up with a couple of names. Two of them I really like.”

Rivera added the team’s new name has to respect both Native Americans and their culture as well as serve as a tribute to the military at the same time. Interesting.

Rivera, who is currently one of only four minority head coaches in the NFL, detailed how his view on the team’s name changed over time. He pointed out growing up rooting for the franchise as a kid to now seeing why it’s time for the change.

“It was hard to fathom that it was in any way a racist thing, to be honest with you. Now, putting it in perspective, there’s been a change.”

“”My eyes are wide open.””

Now it’s time to get the Cleveland Indians to do the same.

