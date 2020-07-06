Face Masks Required: What you need to know about Marion County’s mandate

Starting July 9, face masks will be required in public in Marion County for anyone who is in a public setting.

The Marion County Health Department mandate requires face coverings to be worn by residents whenever they are in a public setting or unable to maintain adequate social distancing of at least six feet while in an outdoor public setting.

