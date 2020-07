It looks like Lil Wayne is ready to drop some new music. During a recent interview with Variety via Hip-Hop-N-More the “How To Love” rapper said his favorite “Tha Carter VI” album, “is the next one.”

Wayne did not give any details, during the interview, as to when the next “Tha Carter VI’” album will drop.

Lil Wayne re-released his “Free Wheezy” on Friday, July 3rd.

