Lil Wayne’s Ex-Wife Says Daughter Calls Him Daily, “She Talks To Him Every Day After School”

According to Sohh.com Lil Waynes Ex Toya Say’s: “As long as we’ve been talking or dating I’ve never not been able to pick up the phone and call him no matter what is going on in my life,” she said in an interview. “Now he’s locked up and it’s not like that anymore. As far as my daughter, her and her father have a great relationship. She talks to him every day after school. She can still talk to him but now it’s on a schedule with calls. It’s going to be a change for these 8 months.” (Honey Mag)

