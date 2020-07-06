Singer and pillow talker August Alsina had the entire internet talking when he claimed he had a romantic relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith with her husband, Will Smith’s blessing. He is doubling down on those claims.

Despite turning social media upside with his claims, Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith both denied Alsina’s claims of a consensual romantic relationship happening. Despite the denials from the long-rumored “swingers,” the “I Luv It” crafter took to his Instagram account and doubled-down on his story and further added that he spoke to the Smith’s ahead of his bombshell interview with The Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee.

In a very long caption accompanied by a picture of himself and Yee, he wrote:

“The gift of freedom is yours to have, God, promises us that, but only if you’re willing. &God is not a man that HE should lie.. & I’m His SON, so neither would I. W/ that being said I should also say that no one was sideswiped by any conversation, everyone got courtesy calls time in advance. Wishing Everyone Big Love!”

Alsina’s post follows the married couple’s denial, and Smith announced on Twitter she would be bringing herself to her popular Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk as her own guest. In a tweet, the actress wrote:

“There’s some healing that needs to happen…so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table.”

There’s some healing that needs to happen…so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) July 2, 2020

We are still waiting for that day, we will have our popcorn and favorite beverage on deck when the episode drops.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Pillow Talker August Alsina Claims “Everyone Got Courtesy Calls Time In Advance” Ahead of Interview was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 96.3: