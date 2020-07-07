While 2020 has been a struggle year for the entire globe (thanks Trump), Boosie Badazz was dealing with numerous controversies of his own before the Rona even hit and still the man lives his life without a care in the world.

Linking up with Mo3 for the visuals to “One Of Them Days Again,” Boosie enlists the thick talents of a young lady to rock her body to the beat while he and 3 display enough ice to keep global warming at bay in their area. That’s a lot of ice, b.

Dreamville’s Lute meanwhile is taking in today’s social-political environment and for his clip to “Life” showcases the growing unrest in the streets as protestors demand social justice for victims of police brutality and seek changes to the judicial system.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Joey Trap, Ralo featuring Trouble, Derez Deshon and YFN Lucci, and more.

BOOSIE BADAZZ & MO3 – “ONE OF THEM DAYS AGAIN”

LUTE – “LIFE”

RALO FT. TROUBLE, DEREZ DESHON & YFN LUCCI – “NEED A CHANCE”

JOEY TRAP – “HOLY GHOST”

FAST CASH BOYZ & TAY KEITH – “TYPE SH*T”

YOUNG SUNNY BOY – “BLOW IT”

SNOWGOONS FT. EL DA SENSEI – “SHOW LOVE”

Boosie Badazz & Mo3 “One Of Them Days Again,” Lute “Life” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

