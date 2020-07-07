At least two protesters struck by vehicle in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — At least two protesters were struck by a vehicle toward the end of a protest in Bloomington.

Protesters had gathered to demand arrests following a weekend incident at Lake Monroe where several people pinned a man in an apparent attempted lynching.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. in the area of 6th and Walnut in Bloomington near the Monroe County Courthouse as the protest was wrapping up.

Hundreds of people had been taking part in a rally and protest march through Bloomington following an alleged racist attack at Lake Monroe where several men attacked and apparently attempted to lynch Vauhxx Booker, a Monroe County Human Rights commissioner.

Geoff Stewart was one of the two people struck by the vehicle and recounted to RTV6 what happened following the protest.

“A woman driving the vehicle came up to the stop and had started revving her engine toward us and we tried to stop her and let her know that the crowd is clearing up just wait a second,” Stewart said. “But, she and her passenger both wanted to go right away so they started to push, they pushed into the woman that was with me and when she pushed again both of us went on the vehicle.”

Stewart said when the woman driver started to accelerate the woman he was with ended up on the hood of the vehicle and he ended up hanging off the driver’s side of the vehicle.

“I was just trying to block her vision so she would slow down so I tried to pull myself as far in her way to obstruct her view,” Stewart said. “She drove through red lights and made her turn up here that threw both of us off the car.”

