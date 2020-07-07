Hip-Hop Spot: T.I. VS 50 Cent – But Does This Battle Actually Need To Happen? [VIDEO]

While wishing Kevin Hart a happy birthday yesterday, T.I. posted a video of him openly challenging 50 Cent to a VERZUZ type battle.
Happy Gday @kevinhart4real Now tell @50cent cmon and catch this fade…. matter fact I'm looking for a jet…. To pull up on HIM at his Lil Birthday Party or whatever…. I Wanna See What He Talkin Bout!!!! #TheSouthGotSomethingToSay And GodDamnit IM SAYING IT!!!! @verzuztv Repost if you ain't scared of this Nigga @50cent
50 Cent did offer up a response, but it doesn’t seem like an actual battle will happen as of now. But Headkrack wants to know, is a 50 Cent vs T.I. battle something we need, or could we pair these two up with better matchups?
In other hip-hop news, according to sources, it looks like Drake’s next project is almost complete, but no official release date has been announced.
