For today’s Billy Sorrells File segment, Billy wants of offer up some life advice in “Had That Been Me.” This is where we find some ridiculous news headlines, and see what Billy would do if he were in that position. Angie Ange shared a story about a man who turned his girlfriend into the police because she had a $25,000 award, so he took the money, had her arrested, and left.
Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
In the second scenario, a wife took issues with her husband after he REFUSED to “make love” with her after she tested positive for COVID-19. Hit the video above to hear what Billy Sorrells would have done in these situations!
SEE ALSO: Tiffany Haddish Does The Big Chop + Teyana Taylor Helps Black-Owned Nail Designer Sell Out [VIDEO]
SEE ALSO: Kyrie Irving Produces TV Special For Breonna Taylor + COVID-19 Resurgence Puts Travel In Peril [VIDEO]
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Spend With Your People: 11 Black-Owned Businesses To Support During Coronavirus Pandemic
Spend With Your People: 11 Black-Owned Businesses To Support During Coronavirus Pandemic
1. MCBRIDE SISTERS WINESSource:MCBRIDE WINES 1 of 11
2. MOOVN RIDESHARE APPSource:MOOVN 2 of 11
3. THE HONEY POT COMPANYSource:THE HONEY POT COMPANY 3 of 11
4. Kaleidoscope Hair ProductsSource:Kaleidoscope Hair Products 4 of 11
5. BLACK AND MOBILESource:BLACK AND MOBILE 5 of 11
6. SOUTHERN GENTSSource:SOUTHERN GENTS 6 of 11
7. UNCLE NEAREST WHISKEYSource:UNCLE NEAREST WHISKEY 7 of 11
8. BROOKLYN CIRCUSSource:BROOKLYN CIRCUS 8 of 11
9. CLOTH AND PAPERSource:CLOTH AND PAPER 9 of 11
10. FLAMEKEEPERS HAT CLUBSource:FLAMEKEEPERS HAT CLUB 10 of 11
11. FREDERICK BENJAMIN GROOMINGSource:FREDERICK BENJAMIN GROOMING 11 of 11
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
Billy Sorrells File: Would You Snitch On Your Girlfriend for $25,000?! [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com