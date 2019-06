While “Empire State Of Mind” continues to make its endless rounds on every media outlet known to human kind, I was surprised to hear that Alicia Keys reworked the original into a part 2 for her new album.

As much as the Jay-Z version has been played, you can’t deny its epic’ness. While we wait for Element Of Freedom to drop, this live version is all we’ll get until December 15th. What’s the verdict?

Also On Hot 96.3: