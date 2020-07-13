Report: Naya Rivera’s Body Found At Lake Piru

Update: July 13 at 5:23 PM EST

Ventura County officials held a press conference Monday afternoon where they confirmed the body found at Lake Piru on Monday is that of 33-year-old Naya Rivera.

Original Story:

Last week the search began for actress, Naya Rivera after she went missing in California. Rivera and her 4-year-old son, Josey, were swimming in Lake Piru. While they were swimming something happened and Josey got back in the boat. When authorities arrived, he told them he and his mom were swimming and he didn’t know what happened to her.

According to TMZ, Ventura County officials have found a body and identified the person as 33-year-old Rivera.

A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress. There will be a news conference at 2 pm at the lake — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 13, 2020

