Hip-Hop Spot: DJ Khaled Teases New Single With Drake [VIDEO]

Tory Lanez got arrested after an alleged argument outside a house party led to cops finding a gun in his car, and Megan Thee Stallion was there too, according to TMZ. Megan Thee Stallion was NOT ARRESTED, however was listed on the police report as a “victim” and did end up at the hospital with a cut on her foot. Details about the arrest and the apparent argument are still be sorted out.

Headkrack also fills you in on another arrest, this time it was EMPIRE star Bryshere Gray who was booked for domestic assault in Arizona. ABC 15 reports that Gray’s wife flagged down a citizen at a local gas station and told them she’d been assaulted at her home “for several hours” by her husband, who she identified as Bryshere Gray

In some positive hip-hop news, we know how DJ Khaled loves to own the summertime with his anthems (even though this summer will be drastically different), he send some keys out on social media hinting at the release of his new single with Drizzy Drake. Every time these two link up we always get some kind of smash hit, so we’re looking forward to hearing what they cook up!

[caption id="attachment_856924" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz[/caption] Twitter is dead serious about staying safe during the coronavirus epidemic. Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion found that out the hard way. Social media is side-eying both Megan and Tory after the Canadian artist popped up at her crib despite strict social distancing guidelines. Initially, when states first put them in place, events that warranted large crowds was the first to go, then gatherings with more than 100 people, the number went down to 30 and then 10. Now basically, its highly recommended that you don’t interact with anyone outside of your immediate family. Megan and Tory said forget the rules and decided her co-hosting an episode of Tory’s ridiculously popular Instagram Live show, Quarantine Radio is worth the Rona risk. In a clip shared by The Shaderoom, Megan can be seen teaching Lanez how to properly do a TikTok dance but grows frustrated because he can’t seem to get the moves down. https://www.instagram.com/p/B_WQy-9h6lr/?utm_source=ig_embed   While they were “kiking,” Twitter proceeded to call both artists for being irresponsible and doing a piss poor job of social distancing and deservingly so. You can peep all of the reactions from the concerned hotties in the gallery below. https://twitter.com/yannaluv_/status/1253508291881295878?s=20  

Hip-Hop Spot: DJ Khaled Teases New Single With Drake [VIDEO]

