Who’s Cappin?! Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Camron [VIDEO]

In case you missed it the other day, 87 protesters arrested during demonstration at AG Daniel Cameron’s east Louisville home. This included celebrities Porsha Williams, Yandy Smith, YBN Cordae and many others. The protest was calling for justice Breonna Taylor, with people still demanding charges brought against the police officers who shot her in her home months ago.
Lore’l has to call Daniel Cameron out in this morning’s Who’s Cappin because he and his department were able to move swiftly when it came to these charges, which included a FELONY, but yet we still wait for justice for Breonna…
Protest Bae: 20 Times Kendrick Sampson Was A Snack On The 'Gram
