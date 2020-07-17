Tamar Braxton is unconscious, but in stable condition after reports said the singer attempted suicide late Thursday.

The Maryland-native was staying at the Ritz Carlton Residences in Downtown Los Angeles, near LA Live, with her boyfriend David Adefeso. According to The Blast, Adefeso found Tamar unresponsive and called 911, telling them his girlfriend was drinking and took an unknown amount of prescription pills in what he describes as a possible suicide attempt.

LAPD has confirmed they received a call in regard to a 43-year-old female who experienced a medical emergency listed as a “possible overdose.”

A spokesperson for Braxton told The Blast:

“Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day – more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her.”

This story is developing. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Report: Tamar Braxton Hospitalized After Possible Suicide Attempt was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Also On Hot 96.3: