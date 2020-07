The Coronavirus Pandemic has been life changing for everyone, and it has caused thousands of people to look for new jobs and new careers. In Indianapolis, Minority Contractors Collaboration is looking for people interested in jobs in construction or a related field. Antonio Lipscomb joins us on the show.

And we hear from Indy on the hot topics in the city including reopening schools and adding a ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural to Indiana Avenue.

