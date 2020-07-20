The Morning Hustle Remembers The Life & Legacy Of John Lewis [VIDEO]

For much of his life, John Lewis has been a servant to the people and a tireless voice of justice for Black America. This morning, we payed homage to the Atlanta congressman and civil rights movement icon who passed away over the weekend.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Across social media, tributes for the late, great Rep. John Lewis have been high in volume as it should be. His courage, impact, and sacrifice created pathways of freedom for those who suffered greatly. We’ll all hope to make some good trouble, necessary trouble in your honor, sir.
SEE ALSO: Hip-Hop Spot: Kanye West Hits The Campaign Trail, But Was This A Rally or A Cry For Help?? [VIDEO]
SEE ALSO: Civil Rights Leader & Congressman John Lewis Passes Away At 80
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
1. Black Lives Matter Plaza - Washington, D.C.Source:Getty 1 of 24
2. Martin Luther King Jr. with John Lewis at Mass Meeting in NashvilleSource:Getty 2 of 24
3. Civil Rights Leaders Pay BondSource:Getty 3 of 24
4. Opposition to Coleman's NominationSource:Getty 4 of 24
5. Civil Rights Marchers Cross Edmund Petus BridgeSource:Getty 5 of 24
6. John Lewis Mug ShotSource:Getty 6 of 24
7. WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 24: Civil Rights icon Congressman JohnSource:Getty 7 of 24
8. Apple CEO Tim Cook Addresses Tulane University Graduates At Commencement 2019Source:Getty 8 of 24
9. NHL: FEB 26 Senators at CapitalsSource:Getty 9 of 24
10. March Leaders With JFK In Oval OfficeSource:Getty 10 of 24
11. John Lewis SpeakingSource:Getty 11 of 24
12. March For Our LivesSource:Getty 12 of 24
13. US-HISTORY-POLITICS-OBAMA-RIGHTS-RACISMSource:Getty 13 of 24
14. US-HISTORY-POLITICS-RIGHTS-RACISMSource:Getty 14 of 24
15. US-HISTORY-POLITICS-RIGHTS-RACISMSource:Getty 15 of 24
16. 50th Anniversary Of Selma March For African American Voting RightsSource:Getty 16 of 24
17. 50th Anniversary Of Selma March For African American Voting RightsSource:Getty 17 of 24
18. USA - Politics - President Obama Awards Medal of FreedomSource:Getty 18 of 24
19. LBJ Civil Rights Summit Day 3 Austin TXSource:Getty 19 of 24
20. National Museum Of African American History And Culture Opens In Washington, D.C.Source:Getty 20 of 24
21. National Museum Of African American History And Culture Opens In Washington, D.C.Source:Getty 21 of 24
22. Clinton Watch PartySource:Getty 22 of 24
23. March For Our LivesSource:Getty 23 of 24
24. March For Our LivesSource:Getty 24 of 24
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
The Morning Hustle Remembers The Life & Legacy Of John Lewis [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com