10 Signs That Your Boss is Attracted to You

It can become quite challenging to maintain boundaries in the workplace when you believe your boss is attracted to you. If office romance is something you are questioning, then you should read these 10 signs your boss is attracted to you. This can be used for both sexes. However, since I am a female, I am going to go from a female point of view.
10. Special attention
One of the most common signs that your boss is attracted to you would be the fact that they give you special attention. For example, your boss may think of reasons to go to your desk throughout the day. It is normal for a boss to mingle with his subordinates, but taking trips that are unnecessary to your desk is something different.
9. Special considerations
From time to time, many bosses give special considerations to their employees. However, if you find that your boss is consistently doing this, then he may have a personal attraction to you.
8. Suggests activities outside of work
Sure, he may just be getting to know his workers more and it is fine to do this in a group. However, if he is requesting you to go one on one on him, then this may be a sign. This includes everything from going over to his house and a movie to offers of lunch.
7. Confidences
If you are finding your boss sharing confidences, then he may have an attraction to you. This includes both professional commentary and personal information that is not appropriate to share in the workplace.
6. He keeps sending glances your way
Sometimes, I can just tell when someone is looking at me! Is this happening in the workplace? Then, when you look up, you find it’s your boss and your eyes are locked and then he looks away.
5. He strikes up conversation
A guy who is interested, this includes your boss, will strike up a conversation with you. Does your boss do this to you all the time, everyday throughout the day? Yep, that is a sign!
4. It’s obvious he’s trying to stay cool
Your boss will try his hardest to appear confident. In fact, it becomes obvious that he his trying so hard. This is a type of mask to hide the way he is feeling.
3. He searches for you
When you’re on your break, you find that he has been searching for you. It seems like he cannot go a second without you being around and he joins you during break. What do you think of that?
2. He sends you personal e-mails
All of a sudden, you have started getting personal e-mails. He is talking to you about his life. Maybe he feels that he can talk to you or… maybe he likes you! If the other signs are there, then you should go with the latter.
1. Calls you for no reason
I do not know what is up with this guy, but if he has a tendency to call you for no reason whatsoever other than to just talk, then something is definitely up. Does this happen to you?
So, if you answered yes to most of these questions, then it is highly likely that your boss likes you. If he is married, then you need to let him down. Getting involved with a married man is no good. If you are not allowed to date employees in the workplace where you work, then you should realize you will be putting your job on the line if you pursue this, is it all that worth it? Do you have any questions about this subject? Does your boss show these signs or some other signs?
