10 Signs That Your Boss is Attracted to You

It can become quite challenging to maintain boundaries in the workplace when you believe your boss is attracted to you. If office romance is something you are questioning, then you should read these 10 signs your boss is attracted to you. This can be used for both sexes. However, since I am a female, I am going to go from a female point of view.

10. Special attention

One of the most common signs that your boss is attracted to you would be the fact that they give you special attention. For example, your boss may think of reasons to go to your desk throughout the day. It is normal for a boss to mingle with his subordinates, but taking trips that are unnecessary to your desk is something different.

9. Special considerations

From time to time, many bosses give special considerations to their employees. However, if you find that your boss is consistently doing this, then he may have a personal attraction to you.

8. Suggests activities outside of work

Sure, he may just be getting to know his workers more and it is fine to do this in a group. However, if he is requesting you to go one on one on him, then this may be a sign. This includes everything from going over to his house and a movie to offers of lunch.