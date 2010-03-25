Eva & Lance Split!!

One of our favorite couples have decided to part ways!!! Eva Marcille and hottie Lance Gross are over.

According to Essence.com, Eva and Lance are officially done and the wedding that they planned for this summer has been called off. The couple’s rep released a statement that read:

“Lance Gross and Eva Marcille have mutually decided to end their relationship. The split is completely amicable,”

As much as we love ourselves some Lance, we were rooting for the couple to go all the way.

