The Lo Down: Did Meek Mill Shade Nicki MInaj’s Pregnancy Announcement?! [VIDEO]

Nicki Minaj FINALLY made her announcement public by sharing multiple photos on her Instagram account announcing she’s pregnant! The internet was buzzing with praise and congratulations, everyone except for one of her ex’s, Meek Mill. Lore’l breaks down what Meek Mill had to say about Nicki’s announcement, and the Barbz don’t seem to be happy…

In more serious news, the 911 audio call from Tamar Braxton’s boyfriend was released and it’s completely heartbreaking. According to recent reports, before Tamar Braxton allegedly attempted to kill herself Thursday night, the singer and reality TV star sent a letter to the network that airs her show blaming it for making her become “suicidal,” according to a new report.

We wrap up The Lo Down with a HUGE congratulations to Grown-ish star, Yara Shahidi, who is out here creating her own lane!

[caption id="attachment_247039" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Rich Fury / Getty[/caption] Ah, Nicki Minaj. The Queens-born rapper is never one to mince her words– which makes her one of the best female rappers to ever grab the mic. And if you need proof, remember the time she smoked Kanye West, Jay-Z, and Rick Ross when she was a rookie in the rap game. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oNg3M9IJJlY Minaj is always quick to snap back at haters and people that critique her for career moves, and now its happened again. For the second time, she’s connected with the snitch of a rapper, also known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, for a new song. Of course, rap twitter was angered that she collaborated with the rainbow-haired troll, but the one thing you can’t be mad at is how great she looked in the video. The song, named “Troll,” already has 20 million views on YouTube, but we’d much rather watch the video on mute. Minaj is spotted in several outfits– including nothing but pasties, a furry bikini top, and a red patent leather dress. If you’ve been sleeping on Nicki, peep some of her hottest Instagram shots below.

