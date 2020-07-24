Indianapolis Adds New Restrictions To Help Stop The Spread Of COVID-19

Thursday Indianapolis Mayor, Joe Hogsett announced new restrictions to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Of those new restrictions, bars, nightclubs, and taverns are to close back down. They will remain closed until at least August 12, according to the mayor.

Hogsett’s announcement came shortly after Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb issued a state wide mandate for all Hoosiers to where masks when out in public. The city of Indianapolis has had a city wide mandate since July 9.

Along with closing down bars and nightclubs, the mayor issued more restrictions that will start Friday:

Restaurants must close their bars and must have 50% indoor capacity. Outdoor seating is preferred with social distancing. The city will work to expand outdoor seating. Also, all restaurants must close from midnight to 5 a.m.

Marion County schools may not return to in-school classes until at least Aug 5. E-learning can begin before Aug. 5. Health officials plan to meet with school districts’ leaders next week to talk about plans for school operations. Discussions about athletics at schools are under review. The mayor said five of the 11 public school districts in Marion County had planned to start the new school year before Aug. 5.

Social gatherings — including weddings, banquets, parties and club meetings — are limited to 50 people. All other forms of gatherings, meetings, or special or seasonal events must be limited to 250 people or fewer, unless the Public Health department approves a risk mitigation plan for a special or seasonal event that anticipates more than 250 attendees.

Places of worship and funeral homes may provide indoor services at 50% capacity; outdoor services are permitted with no capacity limit but social distancing is required.

Tattoo parlors, nail salons and spas must operate with appointments only.

Gyms, fitness centers, yoga and dance studios, martial arts facilities and similar businesses must operate at 25% capacity.

Shopping malls and other retail stores, including liquor stores and convenience stores, may remain open but must restrict capacity to 75%.

Sports venues will be restricted to 25% capacity, unless a plan is approved from the Marion County Public Health Department. The mayor said city officials have been working with Indianapolis Motor Speedway in relation to its plans for 25% capacity at the Aug. 23 Indianapolis 500, but data will continue to be monitored for possible changes. IMS initially planned for the rescheduled event to have 50% capacity.

Assisted living communities and nursing homes remain closed to visitors, except that outdoor visitation opportunities may be resumed in accordance with Indiana State Department of Health guidelines.

Source: WISH-TV

Indianapolis Adds New Restrictions To Help Stop The Spread Of COVID-19

