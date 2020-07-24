The Snoop Dogg VERZUZ DMX battle wasn’t necessarily something you kept score for, it was more of just a glorious night for the culture, there for, we all were the winners. Since X and Snoop are still trending after that epic night, we decided to pay homage to both of them in this mornings Flo & Go.
Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
We had to rep both coasts, so Angie Ange and Billy Sorrells hopped on Snoop Dogg’s “Nothin But A G Thang” west coast classic, while Headkrack and Lore’l held it down for NYC flowing on DMX’s “Get At Me Dog”. Take a listen to todays Flo & Go that raps up all of this weeks trending topics, and let us know on social media who had your favorite verse!
SEE ALSO: This Is 50?! Jennifer Lopez Looks Like She’s Aging Backwards [PHOTOS]
SEE ALSO: Adam22 Claims Megan Thee Stallion Wasn’t Feeling Tory Lanez Getting Cozy With Kylie Jenner
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Snoop Dogg & DMX Went Head To Head On Verzuz, The Culture Definitely Won
Snoop Dogg & DMX Went Head To Head On Verzuz, The Culture Definitely Won
1.1 of 18
2.2 of 18
3.3 of 18
4.4 of 18
5.5 of 18
6.6 of 18
7.7 of 18
8.8 of 18
9.9 of 18
10.10 of 18
11.11 of 18
12.12 of 18
13.13 of 18
14.14 of 18
15.15 of 18
16.16 of 18
17.17 of 18
18.18 of 18
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
FLO & GO: A Dedication To Snoop Dogg & DMX [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com