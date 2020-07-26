Bingeworthy: Everything Coming To Hulu In August 2020

If the titles HBO Max has coming to the platform in August isn’t enough to keep you inside safely as coronavirus cases around the country rise, Hulu has you covered.

Come August, the streaming platform will be updated with a bunch of binge-able favorites. If culinary faceoffs are your thing then you’ll be happy to know that Chopped will be coming to Hulu, for those obsessed with houses overseas they’ll never buy, there’s House Hunters International, and for people who love to watch unclothed strangers try to survive in the wilderness, there’s Naked and Afraid.

If you’re more of a cinema person, classics like Tom Cruise-led Top Gun and Rain Man, all six Star Trek films, and James Bond’s Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace will be available.

Peep everything coming to Hulu in August below:

August 1st

Monchhichi: Complete Season 1B

The Pier (El Embarcadero): Complete Seasons 1 & 2

UniKitty: Complete Season 2B

71 (2015)

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

A Good Woman (2006)

A Perfect Murder (1998)

Australia (2008)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

Cats & Dogs (2001)

Child’s Play (1988)

City Slickers (1991)

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold (1994)

Company Business (1991)

Death At A Funeral (2010)

Elena Undone (2010)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Free Fall (2013)

Gayby (2012)

Hellraiser (1987)

Hurricane Bianca (2016)

Just Charlie (2017)

The Last Stand (2013)

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole (2010)

Margin Call (2011)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Pit Stop (2013)

Rain Man (1988)

Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)

Safe (2012)

The Saint (1997)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Sordid Lives (2000)

Spare Parts (2015)

Stanley & Iris (1990)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Stuck On You (2003)

Top Gun (1986)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Up in the Air (2009)

Were The World Mine (2008)

August 2nd

Shark vs. Surfer: Special

August 3rd

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019)

Ordinary Love (2019)

August 6th

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 14

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

Slay the Dragon (2020)

August 7th

The New York Times Presents: This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?

August 10th

Hard Night Falling (2019)

Lucky Day (2020)

August 11th

Alive And Kicking (2016)

Monster’s Ball (2001)

August 12th

Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-12

August 14th

Bernie The Dolphin 2 (2019)

August 15th

A Crime to Remember: Complete Season 4

Bake You Rich: Complete Season 1

Caribbean Life: Complete Season 16

Chopped: Complete Season 40 & 41

Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 1

Honeymoon Hunters: Complete Season 1

House Hunters International: Complete Season 129 – 134

Island Life: Complete Season 15

Mediterranean Life: Complete Season 1

Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1

Naked and Afraid: Complete Seasons 9 & 10

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Complete Season 6

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 17

Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 1

Worst Bakers in America: Complete Season 1

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16

August 16th

Behind You (2020)

August 18th

The Cup (2012)

August 20th

Daffodils (2020)

Unacknowledged (2017)

August 21st

Find Me In Paris: Complete Season 3

August 22nd

Love in the Time of Corona: Series Premiere

August 23rd

Blindspot: Complete Season 5

August 24th

The Roads Not Taken (2020)

August 26th

Mom: Complete Season 7

August 28th

The Binge (2020)

August 31st

Casino Royale (2006)

Primal (2019)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

The Courier (2019)

Bingeworthy: Everything Coming To Hulu In August 2020 was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Hot 96.3: